With one year left on his contract, Thomas Müller is one of the most interesting veterans on the market. The striker has received interest in an upcoming signing from Everton and Newcastle United. For the magpies it would be a star signing for the summer and if they maintain the category. Everton are also interested in looking to add a top-tier star.

It will be difficult, yes, to convince the German to leave Bavaria. Müller has spent his entire professional career as a Bayern player since joining the first team in the 2008-09 season. He has 14 in the club. He has only worn one other jersey in his career and it was TSV Pähl’s, before coming to the Munich academy.

This year the 33-year-old player is shining for another season with nine goals and 20 assists in 29 games. However, Müller only has one more year left on his contract after the current season and that fuels the hopes of Everton and Newcastle United.

Thomas Müller is a player with a lot of weight at Bayern, that’s why his departure is very complicated. Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Bayern, made his importance in the team very clear: “He is a very important player, especially when the stadium is empty, his emotionality has a special task.” And he added the formula that they will apply to perpetuate and preserve Müller: “They will fix two to four more years of contracts. We will make sure that he has his breaks, although, of course, that does not always go down well with the fans.