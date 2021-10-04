As the Covid-19 pandemic reduced its virulence and economic activity left behind the worst months of confinement and almost total paralysis, foreign trade has been recovering its pulse and improving the bad records of last year.

The provisional data available to the Territorial Directorate of Foreign Trade put the value of exports from the Region of Murcia at 6,977 million euros between the months of January and July of this year, which represents an increase of 17.4% with compared to the same period of 2020. The evolution of exports for the whole of Spain was even better, with an increase in these seven months of 21.7%.

Half of the almost 7,000 million euros sold abroad by Murcian companies between January and July correspond to the chapter of food and beverages (3,520 million, specifically, with an increase of 5.8%), which together with products Energy are the main headings of the Region’s sales catalog abroad.

Exports from the Region to the US in these first seven months of the year amounted to 275 million euros, a figure similar to that registered in the same period last year, but which contrasts with the sales of food and beverages from Murcia in the US market , which grew by 16.4% between January and July.

The first outside of Europe



Last year, in which the pandemic had a profound effect on the economy and at all levels, exports from the Region of Murcia reached 9,929.6 million euros, 6% less than in 2019.

Sales in the United States remained stable in 2020 and amounted to 431.1 million euros, just 0.5% more than the previous year, which earned the North American country to position itself as the sixth most important foreign market for companies. companies in the Region, behind France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Netherlands, and in the first destination of Murcian products outside Europe.