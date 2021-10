A group of day laborers works harvesting one of the wineries of Bodegas de Juan Gil, in Jumilla, last Friday. / MARTÍNEZ BUESO

The removal last March of tariffs by the United States that weighed on more than a hundred products from the European Union has had direct and immediate effects among exporters in the Region of Murcia.

The main impulse has been registered by beverages, a chapter that has experienced an increase