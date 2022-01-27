Home page politics

Diplomacy has priority, according to the Green politician © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Berlin – In the dispute over arms deliveries to Ukraine, foreign politician Omid Nouripour defended the position of the federal government and the delivery of protective helmets. “It is absolutely paramount that diplomacy is done now,” said Nouripour, who is applying for the Greens presidency, on Thursday on RTL / ntv “early start”.

Regarding the much-ridiculed announcement by the federal government to deliver 5,000 helmets to Ukraine, he said: “The helmets are a requirement from the Ukrainian side, and of course we support them.” Nouripour showed understanding for the needs of the Ukrainians. “I admit that the debate there is currently very, very hot, also because of the concerns, which I can understand very much.” But it is a myth that Germany is blocking aid from all of NATO. “That’s why we should all work together to ensure that the debate in Ukraine is boiled down a bit.”

Among other things, Ukraine is demanding warships and air defense systems from Germany for defense purposes. So far, the federal government has only promised 5,000 military protective helmets. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it an “absolute joke”. Both Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) have ruled out the delivery of lethal weapons.

It is currently about an “overall package between dialogue and hardness,” says Nouripour. The harshness included “price tags” that provide information “what would happen if the Russian side aggressively went in and further weakened the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine”. (dpa)