Given the imminent arrival of Daniel Wass at Atlético de Madrid, in 90min we wanted to review the life of the Danish footballer. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Daniel Wass:
Loyal La Liga fans will be all too familiar with his time in Celta’s midfield, but younger players may only have known Wass as a right-back. His fineness with the ball comes from his previous position.
This is not so much. Together with his team, Denmark, he reached the last European Championship until the semifinals. Becoming the surprise and earning a place in the hearts of all neutral fans.
He was already a Valencia player when Marcelino won the Copa del Rey in that beautiful final against Barça.
In his beginnings in football, back in 2011, the position in which his coaches used him the most on the pitch was in the center of the defense.
At 32 years old, he can boast of having played in the Danish, Norwegian, French, Spanish and Portuguese league.
Despite being a player who throughout his club career has had a great scoring contribution regardless of his position, he cannot say the same in his national team. After more than 40 games played for the Danish national team, he has only scored one goal.
Many football lovers do not remember this fact because he never made his debut, but the Dane belonged to the Portuguese club in 2011.
One of the reasons why Atleti has opted for the Valencian player is the possibility of placing him in different positions on the pitch.
Nicki Billie Nielsen, a former player for Spanish teams such as Villarreal, Elche or Rayo Vallecano, is the cousin of the future Atlético de Madrid player.
For much of his childhood he played for the Copenhagen suburban club BK Avarta. Danish third division club.
