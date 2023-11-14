Climate change | The number of people dying as a result of the heat may increase almost fivefold by 2050

Last year, people around the world were exposed to life-threateningly hot temperatures on an average of 86 days.

Nearly five times the number of people may die due to extreme heat in the coming decades, warns an international group of experts in a recent study.

The number of people over 65 who died as a result of heat increased by 85 percent from 1991–2000 to 2013–2022.

By 2050, the number of people who die annually due to heat could increase by 370 percent if the global temperature rises by two degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Last year, people around the world were exposed to life-threateningly hot temperatures on an average of 86 days.