Forecasts for Public Assistance held the draw on this day Retro Melate in which an accumulated bag of 5 million pesos is offered.
In addition to this raffle, today the games of Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gatoin which excellent prizes of several thousand pesos are offered.
To participate in these or any other Betting draw, you can do so through the official Betting agencies or via the internet.
Tris Results
HALF DAY |
OF THE THREE |
EXTRA|
SEVEN |
CLASSIC|
Spark Results
OF THE THREE |
CLASSIC|
Results Cat Wins
RESULT|
Melate Retro Results
RESULT|
The Melate Retro urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number. To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.
