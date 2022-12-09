Mexico.- This Thursday, December 8, could be your day to be when you participate in the raffles, Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato of Forecasts for Public Assistancewhich deliver thousands of pesos in prizes.

To participate in these raffles or any other of Forecasts, you can do it through the official agencies of the bookmaker or via the internet.

Each of these raffles has a value per bet of 1 and 10 pesos, and just by choosing your lucky numbers you have the opportunity to win thousands of pesos.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 96191

OF THE THREE | 04907

EXTRA| 28162

SEVEN | 13413

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE | 10, 11, 16, 17, 27

CLASSIC|

Result Cat Wins

It should be remembered that, if you want to participate in the consented Forecast draws, such as Melate and Melate Retro, keep in mind that these are only carried out on days; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Through these raffles you have the opportunity to become a millionaire by matching the winning numbers that will earn you millions of the accumulated bag.