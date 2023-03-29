Cloudy, rainy and up to 10 degrees Celsius – this is what the Moscow region expects on Wednesday, March 29. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary from +8 to +10 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +2.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +7 to +12 degrees, at night it will get colder to 0.

Eastern and southeastern winds are forecast at a speed of 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 740-743 mmHg.

Earlier, on March 28, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned of a cold snap in Moscow to +2 … +4 degrees by Wednesday, March 29.

On the eve of the leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets warned of jumps in atmospheric pressure in Moscow this week. According to him, the most significant jump in pressure is predicted on the night of Thursday, March 30.

On the same day, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that by the end of this week, on March 31, frosts would return to Moscow and the Moscow Region, but not for long.

Prior to this, on March 25, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted the return of the weather in the capital region to climatic norms, that is, a cooling of 8-10 degrees. So, until March 30-31, the April weather will last in Moscow, the weatherman said.