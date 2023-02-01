This Tuesday the debate and the subsequent vote on the electoral advance of the legislative and presidential elections for October of this year were scheduled. However, the dissensions between the political groups of the Legislative once again set the tone, so that the session will be held on Wednesday.

The third time was not the charm either. After two previous postponements, this Tuesday the vote and debate in the Peruvian Congress was scheduled to address the electoral advance proposed by President Dina Boluarte for October 2023. However, there was no consensus between the political formations and the new session It was stipulated for Wednesday at 11 am local time.

“In order to find consensus among the national representation and at the request of the president of the Constitution Commission, the plenary session called to approve the early elections is rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.,” he wrote in his official account. from Twitter José Williams, president of the Peruvian Legislature.

Before this postponement, it had already been postponed in the morning and on Monday. The debate is an essential step in the context of the social outbreak that has lasted for more than six weeks -after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo on December 7- and that leaves numerous fatalities in clashes between protesters and the Police.

The legislative proposal on the electoral advance was already rejected last Friday by the plenary session of Parliament. However, on Monday the decision was reconsidered.

Among the groups opposed to the electoral advance are the ultra-conservative Popular Renovation, the centrist Popular Action and Peru Libre, the party that led former President Pedro Castillo to political victory in 2020.

The project requires the support of 87 of the 130 congressmen. Once approved, it has to be put to the vote again when the next legislature is formed, since it is a reform of the Constitution.

Dina Boluarte announced on Sunday that if the Legislature does not give the green light to advance the general elections, it will promote two projects so that these yes or yes end up being held before the end of the year, including a “total reform” of the 1993 Magna Carta .

with EFE