A report from the International Organization for Migration gives an account of the figure, which constitutes a peak since deaths began to be counted ten years ago, with the Mediterranean as the deadliest trap along the way: more than a third of deaths are registered there.

In total, 3,129 people lost their lives or disappeared in the waters that separate North Africa and Europe, 718 more than in 2022, but far from the previous record for that migratory route: the 5,136 deaths in 2016, most of them Afghans. and Syrians trying to reach Europe.

“These terrifying figures collected by the Missing Migrants Project remind us that we must recommit to taking the most important measures to ensure safe migration for all, so that ten years from now people will not have to risk their lives in search of a better life,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General.

Nearly 3,700 of the deaths recorded by the Missing Migrants Project were due to drowning, on routes on four continents.

Asia was the continent that experienced the highest spike in victims, with 2,138 migrants dead or missing in 2023, 68 more than in 2022, with the sea routes used by Rohingya refugees and the border between Afghanistan and Iran as the most lethal points.

Africa suffered another record: 1,866 dead or missing, mainly in the Sahara Desert and on the route to the Canary Islands.

For America, the border between the United States and Mexico is the migratory crossing with the highest mortality: 636 of the 1,275 cases registered on the continent occurred there.

Since its creation in 2014, following the increase in the number of victims in the Mediterranean and the flow of arrivals to the Italian island of Lampedussa, the Missing Migrants Project has documented more than 63,000 people killed or lost on migratory routes.

Much more than reported

The report from the Missing Migrants Project, a Geneva-based agency that is part of the IOM, warns that the figures could be even higher, since the purification of registration methods usually allows the detection of cases that may have gone unnoticed in a first monitoring.

An example of a route with under-registration could be the Darién Gap, the jungle pass on the Panamanian border with Colombia, where the difficulty in collecting data only allowed documenting 48 victims last year, although it is believed that there could have been many more.

With AP, Reuters and EFE