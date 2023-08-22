The Ford Mustang Gtd is derived from the GT3 version that runs in the Imsa Gtd championship. Although it is an extreme car, it is approved for road circulation. It will be produced in a limited edition with deliveries set between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 and a list price of $300,000

Extreme in all respects but approved for road traffic. It can be defined like this Ford Mustang Gtdthe “monster” that arises from the collaboration between the Ford Motorsports and the multimaticthe company that developed the Mustang GT3, GT4 and the Le Mans-winning GT.

track dynamics — Being derived from the Mustang GT3, which runs in the championship Imsa Gtd, the Mustang Gtd has very extreme aerodynamics with showy aerodynamic appendages. To keep weight down, the bodywork is in carbon fibre, with a vented bonnet and fenders and the prominent active-type, hydraulically controlled rear wing mounted on the C-pillar. adaptive shock absorbers; at the front there is the double wishbone and at the rear a standard solution push road. All the solutions have been designed to keep the car more anchored to the asphaltalso thanks to the "footprint" guaranteed by the 325 mm front and 345 mm rear tyres.

800 HP of pure enjoyment — To push it we find a V8 5.2-litre supercharged engine with an output of 800 bhp mated to rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch (improving weight distribution), mated to a carbon fiber drive shaft. To ensure performance even during extreme use, the dry sump engine oil system which keeps the engine duly lubricated even in the most demanding curves. The car will be produced in a limited edition with deliveries set between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 and a list price of $300,000.