This summer Luka Modric made the decision to sign the renewal with Real Madrid despite having offers of enormous financial caliber within fashionable football, that of Saudi Arabia. The Croatian had two reasons for making this decision: the first, to think about one last presence with the team in the Eurocup, which he wants to reach fully, the second, a chat with Ancelotti where he was promised that he would continue to be a weighty guy and stellarity within the field, something that has not been fulfilled.
Since the preseason the sensations with the winner of the Ballon d’Or were not even close to the best. The ’10’ did not see many minutes on the field and it was thought that it was the result of the coach’s need to meet his new reinforcements, but the reality has been confirmed at the start of LaLiga: two substitutions in two games, very few minutes as a substitute and a situation that, far from improving, could become even more complicated for the ’10’.
Ancelotti is firm with what he has in mind and it seems that he is not going to change. The midfield that the Italian wants has been formed and the Croatian has few options to play as a starter. Even the coach assures that today it is more feasible for Luka’s time on the pitch to decrease before increasing. Therefore, one could be talking about the end of the era of what is already a legend of the merengue team.
#Ancelottis #failed #promises #Luka #Modric
