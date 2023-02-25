Ford started on Thursday (23) Enter, a social program that aims to train low-income people for the technology market. The project seeks to avoid a technological blackout in the country, given that the deficit of professionals in the segment will be 525,000 by 2025.

The alert is based on a survey by the Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies (Brasscom). “For some time, we thought about an initiative that was connected to our business and relevant to society. That was the embryo of the Ford Enter”, Daniel Justo, president of Ford South America, told DINHEIRO. “Our new social responsibility program has just been born and arrives with the mission of reconciling two needs: developing specialized labor for the tech sector and helping low-income people to have access to education and quality jobs. ”

+ ChatGPT: China and American companies restrict chatbot use

Developed by Ford Brasil, in partnership with the Senai-SP, the program serves as a bridge between the technology sector, which continues to expand, and low-income people without access to quality jobs due to lack of training. According to the Scarcity of Talents 2022 survey carried out by ManpowerGroup with more than 40,000 employers in 40 countries, Brazil is among the ten with the greatest difficulty in filling qualified vacancies, mainly in the Information & Data Technology segment

There are 200 places on Enter, totally free and that do not require prior knowledge of technology. In six months, students will participate in 440 hours of face-to-face classes taught by Senai-SP professors at the Ford Academy, the brand’s multifunctional center located at Senai’s Ipiranga unit. In addition to front-end training, the gateway to the technology market, the schedule includes, for example, classes in technical English and logic.

Students receive an allowance of around R$350 for food and transportation, in addition to educational support and social assistance. At the end, students will receive a certificate and some will be selected for an additional learning stage, back-end training. “We believe in a connected, electric and technological future – the technology area, by the way, is one of the fastest growing in Brazil”, said Daniel Justo. “Through education, we want to break down the barriers that separate low-income youth from higher-paying jobs.”