After Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue Hybridthe family Ford Transit it still widens to accommodate E-Transit, the 100% electric transit, that is on sale starting from the spring of 2022 in the versions Chassis 350 L3 with 184 horsepower engine e Double Cab Van 390 L3H2.

In 2021 the electric Transit was the protagonist of rent development program in some European capitals. Here are the main features, the autonomy of E-Transit.

New E-Transit: characteristics of the electric van, capacity, load volume

First of all, let’s say theestimated autonomy WLTP reaches about 350 kmmuch more than the average distance of a commercial vehicle used in urban transport and last mile deliveries (150 km / day).

The fully electric version of the Transit arrives 50 years after the launch of the first generation

The Ford E-Transit is equipped with a 198 kW (269 hp) electric motor and 430 Nm of torque with rear-wheel Drive for greater traction at full load.

With regard to capacity and equipment, the American truck has nothing to envy to the Transit with a diesel engine, no penalties either in terms of load volume or in terms of PTT. Up to 25 possible versions (for bodywork, wheelbase, roof height and total mass).

Electric Ford E-Transit range

On board the Transit 100% electric is provided a world of connectivity and the latest generation of driver assistance and safety systemsincluding fleet management services for companies.

Ford E-Transit electric, cargo volume

There 67 kWh battery ofE-Transit is placed under the floor, therefore the cargo volume remains 15.1 cubic meters, that is, the same as a rear-wheel drive diesel Transit. There scope net profit reaches 1,616 kg in the van version and up to 1,967 kg in the cab and chassis models.

The E-Transit is also capable of supplying energy

To optimize cargo space, the transmission and rear suspension systems have been redesigned. By the way, the new semi-longitudinal arm suspension system for heavy duty it also promises more precision in steering, more maneuverability and more traction in any load condition.

Ford E-Transit electric, equipment

In Europe, the exhibition catalog of E-Transit foresees up to 25 different configurationswith different bodies (van, double cab van and chassis), different roof lengths and heights and a full range of load-bearing classes up to 4.25 tons. The network of bodybuilders for the electric version is the same that supplies fittings and accessories for the diesel Transit all over the world.

From the outside, the E-Transit differs from the traditional or hybrid powered one for the grille featuring LED lighting

Electric Ford Transit range and “Eco” driving mode

With the battery from 67 kWh and autonomy of about 350 km, Ford wanted to offer a commercial vehicle tailored to the needs of the urban transportwith predefined routes and deliveries to zero emissions. This high level of autonomy is also achieved with driving modes that optimize the performance of the electric motor.

The vehicle is optimized for urban transport, with 350 km of range

There Eco mode, for example, it limits top speed, adjusts acceleration and optimizes climate control to maximize available driving range. According to the manufacturer’s data, this reduces energy consumption by up to 8-10% in the event of sustained driving, with the vehicle unloaded or on the motorway.

There Pre-Conditioning function it heats the passenger compartment in advance while the vehicle is still charging: a further precaution to preserve the autonomy of the battery pack.

How do you charge the electric Transit?

Regarding how to recharge the battery, Ford has developed new services designed for the fleet depots, public charging stations or for home refills.

The Ford E-Transit charging socket is located in the grille, under the Blue Oval

L’E-Transit offers both charging in alternating current AC is there fast charging in direct current DC. In fact, the 11.3 kW on-board charger is capable of fully recharging the battery in a maximum of 8.2 hours.

In direct currentthe E-Transit is, it loads up to one maximum peak power of 115 kW which allows fast charging from 15% to 80% of the maximum battery capacity in 34 minutes.

Ford E-Transit electric, Pro Power Onboard

On E-Transit the system is also available as an option Pro Power Onboard, which transforms the vehicle into a mobile electrical source capable of delivering up to 2.3 kW of power to power external tools and equipment. This is currently new to the commercial vehicle market in Europe.

Electric Ford E-Transit, connectivity and fleet management

Thanks to the modem FordPass Connectas standard, theE-Transit is a connected platform, able to collect a lot of data useful to companies for the fleet managementwith a range of services dedicated to electric vehicles available through the digital solution Ford Telematics.

Fleets of vans can be managed through Ford Telematics

Furthermore, theE-Transit brings communication and entertainment technology SYNC 4 on commercial vehicles, with an intuitive 12 ” standard touchscreen, voice recognition and cloud-optimized navigation.

Adas on the electric Transit, driver assistance

L’E-Transit offers a series of technologies (ADAS) that keep the standards of fleet safetyreduce the risk of accidents and, therefore, insurance claims based on driver liability.

Ford electric vehicle range: F-150 electric pick-up, Mustang Mach-E (in Europe in 2021) ed E-Transit

Among the systems on board: Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Information System with Lane Change Warning & Aid, 360 ° camera with Reverse Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition And Intelligent Speed ​​Assist.

Ford E-Transit electric, maintenance and warranty

The lower maintenance costscharacteristics of electric vehicles compared to conventional ones, have been quantified by Ford in a 40% savings on operating costscompared to diesel models.

The 100% electric Ford E-Transit which will be marketed in Europe from spring 2022

In Europe, theE-Transit will be proposed with aone-year service offering with unlimited mileagewhich will accompany the package of 8-year warranty and 160,000 km on battery and electrical components.

Pieces? How much does the electric Transit cost?

Electric Ford E-Transit prices start at 47,000 euros of the Chassis 350 L3 version with 184 horsepower engine and from 51,250 euros for the 390 L3H2 Double Cab Van.

The Ford Transit Hybrid Plug-in test

It is produced at the Ford Otosan Kocaeli plant in Turkey, where the Transit Custom Plug-In HybridVan of The Year 2020.

Photo Ford E-Transit electric

