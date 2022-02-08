Tesla it should finally have production on three fronts during 2022, with plants in the United States, China and finally also in Europe, near Berlin. However, the German plant, which is lagging behind, is not expected to be fully operational in its first months of operation. To keep up with the increasingly intense electric market, the brand founded by Elon Musk must necessarily accelerate in China.

The production capacity of the Tesla plant in Shanghai could be increased to over one million vehicles per year, in the next years. An expansion phase is already underway. According to rumors from China, the current capacity of the plant is reported by Tesla at over 450,000 vehicles per year, and the confirmation can be found in the 2021 activity report, released at the end of January. There are some confirmations: in December 2021, Tesla began updating the production lines at the Shanghai plant to speed up and lay the foundations for the increase in production. The optimization work should be completed next April.

According to previous statements, Tesla will invest up to 167 million euros in expansion works. It is assumed that the American company wants to gradually increase production, keeping the market under control without spending more than it should and find itself with rows and rows of cars waiting in the parking lots outside the factories. Whether Tesla will truly be able to double the production capacity within the existing halls is a very open question. Until now, no one has ever talked about the raising of new buildings in the industrial area south of the metropolis.

It is confirmed, however, that Tesla is seeking more employees for the plant. Monday, the first working day after the Chinese New Year, the automaker has posted a call for applications on its WeChat account: Over 1,500 positions are currently advertised. Previously, Tesla had said it wanted to increase its workforce as early as April, according to the Electrive website.