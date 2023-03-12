Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al Wasl and Sharjah tied 1-1, in an exciting match that held its breath until the last moments, at the end of “round 19” of the ADNOC Professional League, so that the “Emperor” raised its score to “39 points” in third place, while the “King” arrived. To «35 points» in fifth place.

Sharjah advanced with a goal scored by Georges Djanini, after he followed Othman Kamara’s shot in the 67th minute, but Al Wasl refused to lose, and scored the equalizing goal signed by Fabio Lima, after he turned the ball with the “heel” in the 92nd minute.

