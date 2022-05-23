The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the number of forcibly displaced people exceed 100 million people worldwide for the first time, the UN said on Monday (Sunday night, 22, in Brazil).

“The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights abuses and persecution has surpassed for the first time the staggering 100 million mark, driven by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts,” said UNHCR, the UNHCR agency. United Nations for Refugees.

“The figure of 100 million is alarming, worrying and instructive. It is a number that should never have been reached,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The number should shake the world to end conflicts, the UNHCR suggested in a statement.

According to the organization, at the end of 2021 there were about 90 million people displaced, mainly due to violence in Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the case of Ukraine, invaded by Russian troops on February 24, more than 8 million people had to flee to other regions of the country. In addition, more than six million refugees have crossed borders with other countries.

Before the conflict, Ukraine had 37 million inhabitants in territories controlled by Kiev, which excludes the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

To contextualize the figure of 100 million released on Monday, UNHCR highlights that this figure represents more than 1% of the world’s population and that only 13 countries have a population greater than this number.

The data includes refugees, asylum seekers and more than 50 million internally displaced persons.

“To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability, so that innocent people are not forced to choose between the danger of home or precarious flight and exile,” said Grandi.

UNHCR will release full 2021 forced displacement data in its annual report on 16 June.

More than two years after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, at least 20 countries continue to deny access to asylum to people fleeing conflict, violence and persecution, using as an excuse measures taken to combat the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Grandi asked them to lift restrictions of this kind, which go against a fundamental human right.