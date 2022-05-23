Country is the 1st to enact a measure after reporting 4 cases of the disease; requires 21 days of isolation

THE Belgium became the 1st country to enact mandatory quarantine for those infected with the monkey pox on Friday (May 19, 2022), according to the Belgian newspaper La Livre.

The government began to demand 21-day isolation after confirming 4 cases of the disease in the last week. There are already 93 reported cases and another 27 suspected in 13 countries, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

The virus monkeypox is a variant of traditional smallpox (smallpox). Symptoms of the disease consist of fever, headaches and backaches, chills, tiredness and skin rashes, which start on the face and spread to the rest of the body.

There are still no reports of deaths from the new outbreak of the disease, first identified in humans in 1970. The fatality rate of monkeypox is less than 4%.

Despite the decree, the Institute of Tropical Medicine Belgian assesses that the risk of a wider spread of monkeypox in the country is low.

The 13 WHO member countries that have reported infections with the virus are: Germany, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Israel, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

In a statement, the WHO said it expected new cases of the disease to be reported in the coming days.

There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but immunizers used against other types of smallpox have been shown to be up to 85% effective in neutralizing the virus, according to the organization.

COMMISSION IN BRAZIL

THE Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations constituted, in an advisory capacity, a Temporary Technical Research Chamber – called Camera Pox MCTI– to follow the scientific developments of monkeypox on Saturday (May 21).

The research group follows the same idea of ​​the formation of the MCTI Network Virusexpert committee established in February 2020, even before the WHO declared the covid-19 pandemic.

The expert committee provides technical-scientific advice to the ministry on strategies and needs in the area of ​​science, technology and necessary innovation in the health area to contain the spread of the virus.