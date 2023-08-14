Artifices harmful to the show and safety

MotoGP, I don’t recognize you. The premier class of the World Championship is taking a dangerous turn in terms of aerodynamics and its consequences on race dynamics. The creation of air flows makes it difficult for the riders to chase the rivals ahead of them and the front tire also has consequences in terms of pressure when you stay in the slipstream of the bike in front. L’escalation of the flaps, of the diffusers, of the lowers, in short of a whole series of mechanical artifices has led to the decrease of the show given that overtaking turns out to be decidedly more complex than in the recent past.

This aspect was also underlined by Ramon Forcada, crew chief with experience with few equals in MotoGP now at the head of the RNF structure involved in MotoE. “Many elements have arrived, such as aerodynamics or mechanisms that are not typical of a standard bike, which they created a somewhat dangerous situation for the show and the competition – the opinion of Forcada interviewed by the newspaper solomoto.es – when you create artificial things, such as a load on the tire or an artificial grip for which there is something else besides the weight of the bike, these things are fine until they break. The moment something breaks or the bike stands up and stops having the strength it has, the bike becomes a missile and then disastrous falls occur”.

“It is clear that all this affects overtaking, because when the mechanisms to move the bike are created, both automatically and manually, forces are created, mechanisms that damage the rider who is chasing”, added Forcada who hopes for a clear step back in terms of aerodynamics in the 2027 regulations. “I read that in 2027 there will be some changes in the technical regulation and I hope they will be important changes, a step backwards regarding the creation of external effects on the bike and that help a lot to improve safety and, above all, the show”concluded Forcada.