The world of sport, It is one of the businesses that moves the most money globallysoccer, basketball, American football and tennis, are some of the disciplines with the most followers on the planet and that bill astronomical figures every year.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the first position

Forbes Magazine, in the last few hours, revealed the ranking of The 10 athletes with the highest income so far in 2023. In its article published this May 2, the prestigious financial newspaper revealed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the number 1 position in the world ranking.

The Portuguese star managed to beat the record set last year by Lionel Messi of 130 million dollars a year and was placed at the top of the ranking with some net income of 136 million dollarsmore than 600 billion Colombian pesos.

Ronaldo's jet cost $23 million.

ronaldo managed to return to first place after his move to Al-Nassr of the First Division of Saudi Arabia; team where according to the Middle East media, the Portuguese receives about 75 million euros per seasonadding salary and image rights.

“After a disappointing year and a half with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo jumped to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr with a massive new contract in January, nearly doubling his annual player salary to an estimated $75 million,” Forbes Magazine reported. .

Messi loses first place

In the second place, is the Argentinian Lionel Messi, who did not present changes in the annual earnings registered in the last year. According to the financial medium, the world champion earns 130 million dollars a yeartaking into account the astronomical salary of almost 60 million euros per season that he receives at Paris Saint Germain.

In addition, the captain of the Argentine National Team has several advertising contracts with world-renowned brands, one of the most important links is the signed with the tourism agency of Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.

Mbappé jump

The ten highest-paid athletes in the world raised approximately $1.11 billion

Closing the ranking podium, is the French star kylian mbappewho after his renewal with PSG climbed to third place with its almost 120 million dollars a year.

The player of only 24 years of age who was not in the top-10 last year, managed to make an important leap in the ranking, unseating world stars such as LeBron James, Neymar, Roger Federer and Canelo Álvarez.

“In total, the top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world grossed approximately $1.11 billion before taxes and agent fees in the past 12 months, up 12% from $990 million last year and 5% of the record of 1,060 million dollars set in 2018″, stated Forbes Magazine in its 2023 article.

Top-10 of the highest paid athletes in the world

• Cristiano Ronaldo (footballer) – $136 million

• Lionel Messi (footballer) – $130 million

• Kylian Mbappé (footballer) – $120 million

• Lebron James (basketball player) – $119.5 million

• Canelo Álvarez (boxer) – $110 million

• Dustin Johnson (golfer) – $107 million

• Phil Mickelson (golfer) – $106 million

• Stephen Curry (basketball player) – $100.4 million

• Roger Federer (extenuary player) – $95.1 million

• Kevin Durant (basketball player) – $89.1 million

