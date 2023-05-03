It’s been a bumpy old ride for THQ Nodic’s Saints Row reboot, but, now, after several months focused on bug fixes and improvements, developer Volition has confirmed the game’s first bit of paid story DLC, The Heist and The Hazardous, will arrive next Tuesday , 9th May.

The Heist and The Hazardous, which was revealed as part of Saints Row’s updated roadmap back in March, is the first of three promised content drops for Saints Row’s paid Expansion Pass, and brings new story missions, events, cosmetics, and more.

THQ Nordic still hasn’t shared much in the way of specifics beyond that, but we do now know it’ll see the Saints embarking on an adventure to exact “sweet revenge” after obnoxious movie star Chris Hardy double-crosses the Boss on a successful assassination hit.

The Heist and The Hazardous arrives alongside a free update adding the new Sunshine Springs map district.

As previously announced, The Heist and The Hazardous will launch alongside a free update for all players. This’ll expand the base game map by introducing the new Sunshine Springs district, and also features a combat overhaul, photo mode, and more.

A second Expansion Pass release – Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus – arrives alongside another free update in July, with the third and final paid DLC launching in August. This’ll be accompanied by another free update promising another new districts, currently still mysterious new features, and more.

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake quite liked Volition’s Saints Row reboot when she reviewed it last August, writing that while it was unlikely to “set the world alight” – and despite some significant bugs – it still held some “pleasant surprises”.