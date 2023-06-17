Williams was waiting in Canada to debut an upgrade package of the FW45 which was entrusted to Alexander Albon, while Logan Sargeant remained in the standard configuration. The Anglo-Thai was able to test the innovations that the Grove team brought to the track only in the second free practice session, since the first session was canceled by problems related to filming the closed circuit of the racetrack.

In the afternoon, before a storm interrupted the second session early, Albon had the opportunity to test the technical innovations: Alexander did not impress with his 17th time, but the half second that the former Red Bull has slipped to his teammate.

The bottom of the Williams FW45 revised and corrected for Montreal Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The evolved FW45 lacks set-up, but the solutions introduced in Montreal seem to guide the team’s choices. The single-seater is very different in the central part, given that Dave Robson, Williams performance manager, spoke of a new bottom, different design of the bellies and the engine hood.

The bottom has been redone by introducing humps under the sidewalk to have a better filling of the Venturi channels, trying to limit the onset of porpoising. The low pressure zone looks more and more like that of Red Bull.

Williams FW45: from the back you can see the trend of the new bellies Photo by: George Piola

The ramp of the rear side is now more profiled and shows a rather deep excavation according to a scheme that is of the Aston Martin school and which brings more flow towards the floor by increasing the load in front of the rear wheel. The cooling system has also been revised with very closed hot air vents to limit losses: the engine bonnet has been redesigned which shows only two open gills in the vertical side walls, being able to also count on an opening instead of the vertical fin which is only hinted at, while the bazooka is more accentuated with a vent of hot air also in the tail.

Williams FW45: mirror supports and Halo flow management modified Photo by: Filip Cleeren

In the cockpit area, the new mirror supports are not overlooked, as is the modified fairing of the Halo which includes a small profile that improves the flow field of the new bodywork

Depending on the new bellies, the flow of air towards the beam wing and rear wing also changes: it should therefore come as no surprise that the carbon covers of the suspension arms have been redesigned to direct the flows according to the new specifications. Therefore, the changes do not concern the mechanics of the FW45, but only the aerodynamic aspect.

It is not surprising, then, that the winglets that characterized the rear corner have been redesigned, as has the side bulkhead of the medium-load wing that was deliberated for Montreal.