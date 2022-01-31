Not far from the Hatta Fort Hotel, in the glistening evenings, the mountain sits or its body stretches out into small mountains around it. It appears like a camel hump lit by the stars and the moon that has been half-famous. From the large window and the wide balcony, an exquisite image merges between the plain, the mountain, and the brown trees that occupy the valley. And you lie under this square in its height and extend it to great distances, the mountains at night turn into creatures different from their appearance in the day, and you alone determine their beauty or the dread of their darkness and your own fantasies, it is a beautiful image that resembles dark clouds bearing the herald of rain, or that you imagine it as armies of invaders or Caves and dwellings for wolves, owls and lions, if you are a dreaming and beautiful person from within, then your perception of these lofty women that they are pregnant with rain, clouds send rain showers and water the earth and grow grass, and you alone are eager to see the morning light raise a curtain on this beauty to increase its splendor and radiance beautiful. Those who are dreaded by the night and the darkness of the mountains and their shadowy image, you hide behind doors, draw the curtains, and perhaps take cover with heavy blankets.

With the moonlight and the calm of the night and the lights of the small lamps in the garden of that beautiful hotel, the night bird plays its musical and lyrical prayers, as if it is communicating with the stars and the moon, a bird moving from one green space to another playing a beautiful melody that flows like water murmuring around the place, an artist bird that appreciates the moment, time and time, no It is enough for the place to be beautiful, bright and dreamy, beautiful places need another beauty to be proud of that carries them to wonderful stations in feeling and imagination, just like the beautiful vase that carries a beautiful rose to increase the beauty of roses and flowers. the beautiful.

The evening bird, which loves the moonlight, sings the curlew, that beautiful bird whose colors mix between white and black to form a beautiful union between two wonderful colors, the light of day and the tan of the night, the smile of the sun and the whisper of evenings, the color of beautiful evenings unites white with black to reflect the splendor of fusion.

The night-singing curlew has a beautiful shape and consistency between shape and color. Its head is like the roundness of forming an lute or saxophone. Its beak is a beautiful and graceful playing feather. Its feet are guitar strings or rababa. It is a singer, musician, and singer for the beautiful lunar evenings, different from many of the birds and bulbuls that sing for the day alone. And it sends its sings at sunrise, the curlew is the evening bird of the people who love night and night songs, how wonderful the curlew is!

Beautiful places in the Emirates are getting more and more discoverable and wonderful the more we approach them and coexist with them more. It does not resemble the coast, nor does the mountain resemble the sea.

I spent the evening playing the music of the curlew, which lit up the place with beautiful singing, as the moonlight increased as it rose over the top of the mountain, and some stars appeared in the liver of the sky, more glowing and shining. The night is a stage, and the few that overlook the balconies are the audience who play their musical creations for them.