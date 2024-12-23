The health sector is much more than an industry; It is a fundamental pillar that supports the well-being and quality of life of societies.s. With a direct impact on millions of people, from the treatment of complex diseases to innovation in diagnostics and medical devices, this area is one of the most dynamic and strategic in the global economy. Its importance was especially evident after the pandemic, which accelerated the need to develop innovative solutions to the health challenges of the present and the future.

Despite having faced a difficult 2024, marked by pressure on margins and increased competition in several segments, the healthcare sector remains a key bet for long-term investors. If I analyze the behavior of the SPDR S&P US Health Care ETF (XLV), a fund that includes the main companies in the North American healthcare field, I can see how in recent months its price is developing a correction that has led to this ETF XLV at levels where it was trading at the beginning of 2024. If the fall continues to deepen, we would be faced with an unbeatable opportunity to join the long-term trend of this sector, especially if the fall ends up replicating in proportions and intensity what we saw during 2022. For this to happen we only need the XLV to fall another 5% towards $130.

Within this panorama, I would look for investment opportunities in companies that not only lead their segment, but also stand out for their capacity for innovation, the strength of their fundamentals and their growth projection, such as those that are part of the list of blue sapphires which, as you know, are companies eligible to enter the fund advised by theEconomist, the background Tressis Eco 30 Wallet.

These include names such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sanofi and UnitedHealth Group, among others. Their ability to address the most complex problems in human health, from revolutionary RNA-based therapies to the fight against neurodegenerative diseases, makes them authentic gems within the global market. The aging population, advances in biotechnology, personalized therapies and the growing demand for access to quality medical services ensure that this industry will have a leading role in the coming decades.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

A specialist in RNA interference (RNAi)-based therapies, Alnylam has broken new ground in modern medicine, with innovative treatments for rare genetic diseases such as hereditary amyloidosis and acute hepatic porphyria. Its pioneering approach to biotechnology and a constantly evolving pipeline position it as one of the most promising companies in the health sector, with the potential to lead personalized medicine in the coming years.

Technically, Alnylam develops an impeccable uptrend on all relevant timeframes for trading in trend and I would consider it an unbeatable opportunity to buy if it ends up filling the wide gap that opened up weeks ago between 167.50 and 220 dollars. If you want to replicate last year’s fall, the decline would look for the $180 area. I would buy there without any doubt looking for new all-time highs above $300. Stop at 140 dollars.

Pfizer (PFE)

This American pharmaceutical giant is synonymous with innovation and resilience in the industry. Pfizer has expanded its global leadership with milestones such as the development of mRNA vaccines, while strengthening its presence in key areas such as oncology, immunology and inflammatory diseases. With a strong research and development strategy, and its ability to rapidly market new products, It continues to be a key bet in the health sector.

Pfizer has already been on Ecotrader’s recommendation list for weeks, when its price reached the minimum zone of the Covid crash, the reach of which represented an exact correction of the 61.80% Fibonacci of the entire previous long-term rise since the 2009 lows. From 24.60 or in the worst case 22.50 dollarsI believe that this upward trend will resume, hence they can buy with a long-term perspective after The title has fallen 55% from the 2022 highs.

Sanofi (SAN)

The French multinational stands out for its diversified approach, ranging from essential vaccines to specialized treatments for rare and chronic diseases. In recent years, Sanofi has invested significantly in biotechnology and innovative therapies, striking a balance between sustainable growth and commitment to global access to medicines. Its global presence and ability to adapt consolidate it as one of the most influential companies in the sector.

Technically, Sanofi is developing a beautiful uptrend from the 2018 lows that is perfectly guided by a bullish trend. I tell you this, since the falls of recent weeks have led the title to reach the tangency with this bullish guideline, hence it does not seem bad to me to set foot in this company in the area of ​​87.50 eurosseeking to resume its upward trend from there after it has fallen 17% from the highs it set at 106 euros.

UnitedHealth Group

A global leader in health services and health insurance, UnitedHealth combines health management with advanced technology solutions to optimize health care. Its integrated business model, which ranges from the provision of clinical services to insurance administration, allows it to offer a unique value proposition in the market. In addition, its technological arm, Optum, promotes the digital transformation of the sector, which positions it as one of the most complete and profitable companies in the industry.

I’m going to end with Unitedhealth, which is one of the most liked for its pricing structure. Its price has been moving for months within a bullish channel and if the fall reaches $458 we would be faced with a magnificent opportunity to join its long-term bullish trend. Reaching $458, the title would have corrected a 38.20% Fibonacci of the entire bullish trend since the 2020 lows, this is an optimal point to buy in search of new highs above $632.