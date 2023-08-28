According to the American New York Post, O’Neal, 47, was arrested last Wednesday in Frisco and charged with first-degree physical assault, causing bodily injury and one count of public drunkenness, although prison records only listed assault charge, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Frisco police declined to release more information about the arrest on Friday, but O’Neal was released the same day on $3,500 bail.

The former Marine claims to have killed Osama bin Laden while he was a member of SEAL 6, and became famous after telling the story in his 2017 memoirs, “The Operator.”