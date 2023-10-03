Doctor Saurabh Sethi said, in a video clip he posted on his TikTok account:
- Scrolling through your phone while you’re on the toilet can actually have some serious health consequences.
- Firstly, this can lead to sitting for long periods on the toilet, which may cause pressure on some areas of the body.
- This can lead to many problems, such as hemorrhoids and anal fissures.
- The other problem is that this habit can be a breeding ground for bacteria.
- Studies have found that a smartphone is dirtier than a public toilet seat, so try to avoid using it on the toilet.
- If you have to, at least use a disinfectant wipe to clean your phone after you have finished.
