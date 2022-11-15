fIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed a one-month ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine during the World Cup in Qatar. At an appearance at the summit of the G20, the most important industrialized and emerging countries, on Tuesday in Bali, Infantino (52) suggested that from the start of the World Cup on Sunday until the final on December 18th the guns would be silent. “We are not naive and think that football can solve the world’s problems,” said the head of the world football association. However, the World Cup could be “an occasion for a positive gesture or a sign”.

He appealed to the participants of the summit – in addition to numerous heads of state and government such as US President Joe Biden and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov –: “You are the leaders of the world. You have the opportunity to influence the course of history.”

“Football unites the world”

Infantino added: “My request to all of you is to consider a temporary one-month ceasefire for the duration of the World Cup. Or at least the introduction of humanitarian corridors or anything else that will lead to a resumption of dialogue.”

Infantino attended a luncheon hosted by the G-20 countries at the invitation of host country Indonesia. The FIFA boss also reminded that Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup and Ukraine is bidding for the 2030 tournament. “Football unites the world,” he said. Overall, the World Cup will be followed by five billion TV viewers.

IOC chief Thomas Bach was also represented at the G-20 summit on the holiday island of Bali. He also called for finding ways to bring about peace.