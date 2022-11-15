Neo-Nazi terrorism in Campania: four arrests

The Naples Police, under delegation from the Prosecutor of the Neapolitan Republic, is carrying out an anti-terrorist operationconducted by Digosby the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police and by the Postal and Communications Police Service, with the execution of a precautionary custody order in prison against 4 subjects seriously suspected of belonging to a neo-Nazi, supremacist association with terrorist purposes and denier, in the provinces of Naples, Caserta and Avellino.

The same ordinance also provides for the obligation to submit to the judicial police against another person, in Rome, seriously suspected of propaganda and instigation to commit a crime on the grounds of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination. About thirty personal house searches are also underway and information technology throughout the country.



