Mbappe announced to his club officials that he does not intend to extend his contract until 2025, and therefore he will leave the team for free in the summer of 2024, in the event that he decides to stay for an additional season.

And according to the French “BFMTV” website, Macron was asked by a “BSG” fan, who told him: “Do you know if Mbappe will stay?”

The President of France replied, “I do not have any unilateralness (regarding Mbappe’s survival or his departure), but I will try to press for that (stay).”

Macron had previously expressed on more than one occasion his support for the young French star, after media reports had spoken of his possible departure from Saint-Germain.

In 2021, the French president said he would prefer Kylian to remain in the ranks of the Parisian team.

And in 2022, Macron intervened to persuade the player to stay in Paris, where he said in a press statement: “I spoke with Kylian Mbappe, to advise him to stay in France. The president’s role is to defend his country.”