Genoa – Expectations are growing for the “Grand Finale” of The Ocean Race. From the 24 June to 2 July the Waterfront di Levante it will be transformed into the Ocean Live Park, the village where it will be possible to live many experiences between sailing and other sports, innovation, sustainability and entertainment. The Village will open its doors on Saturday 24 June. It will be open every day until 2 July from 10am to 8pm (on some evenings until 10pm). The protagonist boats of the toughest regatta in the world will be able to be admired, as well as some “Legends” who have participated in the past editions of these 50 years of ocean racing with the illustrious names of international sailing. Do not miss a visit to the training ship “Palinuro” of the Italian Navy and the numerous experiences in the “villages” of sailing, innovation and sustainability. The entrance to the Ocean Live Park will be free and the program, constantly updated on www.theoceanracegenova.com, is really rich.

The Ocean Race, Francesca Clapcich ready for the Grand finale



The arrival of the boats from the Imoca and VO65 fleets is scheduled for Sunday June 25th with the inauguration party of “Genoa The Grand Finale” set for 4.30 pm with the presence of the band of the Italian Navy.

The classification is open. The US boat, 11th Hour Racing Team, is in the lead but Holcim Prb is only two points away. Analyzing the final stage from The Hague is Francesca Clapcich, an Italian sailor who is on board the boat first in the standings.

“Honestly, I think we need to continue to sail as aggressively as we have been up until now,” he said Francesca Clapcich, 35, one of the 11th Hours sailors. “We are now two points ahead and also winning the Inport Races, so potentially we could sail a little more cautiously, but that’s not our goal”.

“I think we need to be aggressive and continue to lead our race – it will be a tough stage again with tough conditions in the Mediterranean and there could be a huge car park outside Genoa,” he continued. “The race is not won yet, so we have to keep our heads down and work hard until the end. Then the celebrations can be really big, or the disappointment can be really big, but we’ll know we’ve given everything.”

For Francesca Clapcich it will be a special milestone for her second The Ocean Race – she competed in the last Volvo Ocean Race as part of the Turn the Tide on Plastic crew – because this one will finish in her home country and her family and friends will be waiting for her to welcome you on the quay in Genoa. “Yes, it’s really fantastic,” said the Triestine. “My whole family, my mother and some friends will come and say hello. Honestly, I’m really looking forward to it because it’s not every day that a race around the world ends up in your home country, you know…”.

The organizational plan of the Prefecture

In the meantime, the meeting of the Committee for Public Order and Safetychaired by the Prefect of Genoa, Renato Franceschelli, with the presence of the provincial leaders of the Police Forces and the Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Genoa, extended to the Fire Brigade, the Harbor Master’s Office and the Port System Authority, for the joint examination of the events that will take place in Genoa from 24 June to 2 July 2023, on the occasion of the arrival of the “Ocean Race” regatta.

The Committee has examined the planned measures for the realization of the concerts scheduled in Piazza della Vittoria, considering the “safety and security” conditions prepared in the Security Plan presented by the Municipality of Genoa to be satisfactory and referring the decisions once the structure has been completed to the Provincial Commission on Public Entertainment Venues. The occasion made it possible to examine all related problems to the many events scheduled in the city and indications were provided to the Police Commissioner to define the measures for the protection of order and public safety in Technical Tables, including prohibitions on the administration of drinks in glass containers and the use of pyrotechnic devices and the like.