The US Central Bank stopped raising interest rates last September and kept them unchanged, after increasing them 11 times since March 2022, as part of the Federal Reserve’s attempts to curb inflation.
According to the US Federal Reserve’s statement on Wednesday, it left the door open to increasing borrowing costs again, and acknowledged the strength of the US economy, but also pointed to the more difficult financial conditions facing companies and families.
