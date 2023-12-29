The investigators' new discovery from Vanessa Ballan's phone: this is what the girl tried to do before she died

Some truly important news has emerged in the last few hours regarding the poor woman's crime Vanessa Ballan. The 26-year-old pregnant and already mother of a 5-year-old child, lost her life at the hands of a man with whom she had had an extra-marital affair.

This person while his partner was out for work, he is snuck in in the house and after beating the woman, he also ended her life, using a knife.

The autopsy revealed that they are approx 8 blows that he inflicted on her. However, in the last few hours, a check on the 26-year-old's phone revealed a detail important.

Vanessa from the timeline stop on his cell phone, they discovered that the girl tried to call his mother, but without succeeding. The call never went through, perhaps because she failed to press the call button.

The first to find the body was his partner Nicholas. They were talking by text, but when he never received a response, he soon went home to checkbut when the boy entered he made the sad discovery.

The crime of Vanessa Ballan, committed by Fandaj Bujar

Vanessa was 26 years old and had been in a relationship with Nicola for years now. They had met at school and right from the start they had decided that they wanted to create a family together. In fact, from their story was born a childwho is now 5 years old.

The girl had found work in a local supermarket and it was here that she met a man of Kosovan origins called Fandaj Bujar. Around 2021, an extramarital affair was born between them, which continued for a few months.

However, in August this year, Vanessa had decided to close it. But this person never accepted the 26-year-old's decision. In fact, for months she has threatened and persecuted. Only in October, when she realized that the situation was now very serious, did the girl decide to to confess everything to the companion.

On October 27, both went to the local barracks and filed a complaint stalking, towards the 41-year-old. For about a month Fandaj Bujar seemed to be disappeared from the life of this family, until Tuesday 19 December, when he went to the house and decided to commit that crime.