For the fourth consecutive time, this week the prices of LP gas in CDMX, this time at 22 cents per kilogram and 12 cents per liter, according to the table published today by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

Thus, from January 30 to February 5, the kilogram of hydrocarbon in portable cylinders in Mexico City will cost 22.44 pesoswhile the litre, for stationary tanks, will be 12.12 pesos.

So now the 20-kilo tank will have a cap cost of 448.80 pesos and of 673.20 pesos by portable cylinder of 30 kg.

On the other hand, in the case of Mexico state the situation will be somewhat different, since the maximum average price of LP gas will be 21.83 pesos the kilo, 18 cents more expensive than last week. Although its ceiling will vary according to the Mexican region in question.

While this increase will be less than last Sunday, when it rose 50 cents per kilogram and 27 cents per liter, while until now the biggest increase was on January 9, when prices per kg rose 63 cents and 34 cents per liter. .

Gas Well-being, the “forgetful”

This week the councilors of the Mayor Miguel Hidalgo agreed to create work groups with the Civil Protection Coordination of the demarcation and the residents of the former March 18 refinery in order to create an action plan in the face of risks due to the thousands of LP gas tanks abandoned by Wellness Gas in the facilities of Pemex.

And it is that, in addition to the risk that the accumulation of energy means in a highly inhabited area, and between the spanish pantheon and the Bicentennial Parkboth crowded, there are already several residents of the surrounding neighborhoods who have reported headaches from the smell of gas in the area, which increases at night, when the workers of the State company bring to the place the old tanks that they collect on their routes, for “scrap production”.

While so far the company managed by Pemex has not commented on the matter, after Mauricio Tabe, mayor of the MH, urged the company to remove the abandoned tanks from the site, after it had promised that they would not be stored for long in the former refinery. Similarly, the Government of Mexico City ignore Tabe and the residents of Miguel Hidalgo and Azcapotzalco.