If the fans hadn’t responded positively to the appearance of Scrat the acorn-loving saber-toothed squirrel, his presence in Ice Age would have gone unnoticed. That is why Blue Sky Studios decided to continue with the character, but without imagining the legal problem that he would have to face.

With more than one claiming the creation of the squirrel, for example Bill Frake, who stated that the character was born from a real encounter he had with one of these animals, authorship was also claimed by Ivy ‘Supersonic’ Silberstein, an artist who accused Blue Sky Studios, which at the time was the film’s production house, of appropriating his creation.

“Scrat believed in May 1999, it was a squirrel/rat union after seeing a similar animal. So too, I brought his family to life: Crat, Sqrat and Sqroon. The production company appealed with me about two of them in the trademark office and lost,” the artist shared with BlackBook in 2011.

Over the years and after 20 years of a legal battle, Ivy ‘Supersonic’ shared on January 28, 2022 that she had finally won the match she started against Blue Sky Studios. , company now under the control of Disney.

“No Scrat in Ice Age 6. Thank you @WaltDisneyCo @abigaildisney for respecting my trademarks and Sqrat, which I created on May 19, 1999. It’s been 20 years since that March 2, 2002, the premiere date of the first film. It has been a struggle! I won!” the woman wrote on her official Twitter account.

Silberstein’s initial trademark ran into trouble in March 2001, when he tried to get it back he couldn’t and had to start the process all over again. He eventually filed a lawsuit against Fox and Blue Sky Studios for copyright infringement. On July 1, 2003, a judge ruled that Silberstein and the company were co-owners of Scrat. At that time, she started a campaign to get her character back.

In October 2019, Fox-Disney Corporation asked Ivy Silberstein if she would like to reach an agreement, which was reached in December of that year. After a long process, she finally shared the papers that name her how sole author of Scrat from Ice Age. Disney Plus planned to give a spin off to the popular squirrel, the same one that has gone on hiatus.

When is Ice Age 6 coming out?

Ice age 6 or Ice age: Buck’s adventures can now be seen by all Disney Plus users. This Friday, January 28, 2022, the sixth installment of the saga premiered on Disney +.

How many are the Ice Age movies?

The ice age saga has six films in total. In addition, it has exclusive and very entertaining short films with the most popular squirrel of the animated film: Scrat.

When is Ice Age 7 released?

The popular Ice Age movie only has six tapes, so we won’t see a seventh installment of this animated saga until further notice. What it is is to enjoy the shorts with Scrat.