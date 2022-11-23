The British Ministry of Defense announced that it will send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since the start of the war.

The British “PA Media” agency reported that Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it was the first time that helicopters had been sent to Ukraine.

And the British Broadcasting Corporation “BBC” reported that three former Sea King helicopters will be sent. The first helicopters have already arrived in Ukraine.

Wallace, who announced the helicopter dispatch from Oslo, where he is holding talks with allies to discuss continued military support for Kiev, said Britain would also send an additional 10,000 artillery shells.

This announcement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took advantage of a visit to the Ukrainian capital to announce a new defense aid package worth 50 million pounds, including 125 anti-aircraft guns.