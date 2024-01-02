In the Randstad and yet little contact with the outside world? Search no further!

Autoblog regularly features cabinets of villas with matching garages. This time another remarkable house, but not a dime a dozen! Firstly, this detached house sits on a huge plot of land of 53,946 m². It is also located in Groenekan, right above the city of Utrecht.

Villa for car enthusiast

If you look at the photos and the immediate surroundings, you would rather expect this to be somewhere in no man's land. So that's not too bad. Ideal for someone who avoids people and wants peace, but does not want to live too remote. The A27 is not far from the plot. Noise from the highway may be heard if you reside in the garden in the summer.

On to the garage. This is a detached garage with space for several cars, depending on how big they are of course. There are two garage doors. This makes entering and leaving very easy. The current resident has a small refrigerator there. You can grab a beer while looking at your cars, of course. Smart.

The house itself is interestingly designed. It is purely a matter of taste to say whether you like this or not. If you had said this was a dental practice I would have believed it too. Sorry if I have offended the current resident or residents. An old Land Rover is of course the ultimate transport for the adventurous dentist.

The asking price of this beauty is 1.25 million euros. As mentioned, it is not remote, but that also comes with a disadvantage. There is a leasehold on the land. As a result, you also have to deal with an annual canon of 35,496.65 euros. View the house on Funda.

