Tuxtla Gutiérrez.- About 50 people they blocked from Monday afternoon highway payment Ocozocoautla- Arriagain Chiapas, to demand the due compensation promised by the federal government for the damage to their lands.

The demonstrators, who intermittently give way to vehicles, say when the road that connects with the neighboring country of Guatemala they were promised a payment for the land used to build the road.

“Tired of the government’s deceit, we found ourselves in the painful need to block the Ocozocoautla-Arriaga highway, since there is a ruling that says we should be paid for the affected land 17 years ago and the government does not pay us, that is why we took this decision and we will not move until he pays us,” one of the protesters said in a video.

“They only send us people who do not solve anything for us, to tell us lies, we demand immediate payment and compensation for 17 years.”

The inhabitants of the ejidos Julián Grajales, Carranza, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Triunfo, Tiltepec, part of Arriaga and Ocozocuautla, Calera, and also the capital of Jiquipilas, won a lawsuit that ruled in favor of payment for their land, but until They have not received anything at the moment

Due to the above, the people placed posters in the parade where they read slogans such as “No more deception” and “It has been 17 years since we were dispossessed of our lands.”

In this regard, the National Center for Citizen Attention of the National Guard (CNAC) published on Twitter about alternative routes for people who want to travel through the area.

“Good afternoon, intermittent traffic closure continues due to the presence of inhabitants, approximately km 061 + 300 highway (1960) Ocozocuautla-Arriaga (direct), same section. The alternate route is highway (2540) Tapanatepec-Tuxtla Gutiérrez.”