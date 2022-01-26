The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “Manila Beer Restaurant” facility in the Mussafah area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-4092499, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto. As well as its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of preparing non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, and using the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food, in addition to controlling the practice of sheep slaughtering activity inside the kitchen without obtaining the necessary approvals and licenses for that. The handling of meat of unknown origin and without an identification card was seized in the facility, which negatively affects the level of food safety and consumer health.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as its reasons exist, as the facility can be allowed to practice the activity again after correcting its conditions and fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and it must also change the equipment used in preparing food, and completely clean and sterilize the facility before reopening it to the public.

The authority stated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of the observed abuses come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the inspectors of the authority to ensure From its commitment to food safety requirements.

