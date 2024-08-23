For Life: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 1

Tonight, Friday 23 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, Per tutta la vita, a 2021 film directed by Paolo Costella, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The curia annuls all the marriages celebrated in a parish in the previous nine years, discovering that the priest who had officiated them was, in reality, a fraud. The fact has repercussions on four couples who, faced with the possibility of participating in a common rite (always called by the same curia to “repair” the misdeed), take the opportunity to take stock of their “marital” life while they wait for the day of remarriage. Some are immediately ready to remarry, some are already separated and had never been married at the time, some still love their partner with great difficulty, some have parallel stories, the film traces the vicissitudes and decisions of the eight protagonists.

For Life: The Cast

We have seen the plot of For Life, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Amber Angiolini: Sarah

Luca Bizzarri: Edo

Carolina Crescentini: Jade

Claudia Gerini: Viola

Paolo Kessisoglu: Mark

Philip Nigro: Andrew

Claudia Pandolfi: Paola

Fabio Volo: Vito

Eurydice Axen: Delia

Edoardo Brandi: Julius

Ivana Monti: Ippolita, Andrea’s mother

Renato Scarpa: Emilio, Andrea’s father

Pamela Villoresi: Angela, mother of Paola

Bebo Storti: Vito’s lawyer

Viviana Colais: Sara’s lawyer

Imma Piro: judge

Ignazio Oliva: Don Giacomo

Alfredo Pea: maître d’

Massimiliano Franciosa: radio director

Cristina Moglia: Director Saccomanno

Stefania Andreoli: herself (cameo)

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Per tutta la vita on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 23 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.