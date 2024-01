In his hospital bed, Larry Benjamin now wears “Honolulu Blue,” like his hero Amon-Ra St. Brown. At the age of 83, the Detroit Lions super fan had his white hair dyed the club color, twice, so that it would shine brightly. “It's just great to see it,” St. Brown said of the seriously ill man rooting for the football team in a hospice. He should also go to the Super Bowl – it would be the first time.