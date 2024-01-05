You don't need that much to make the BMW M2 perfect. Watch!

It scored highly in the Autoblog Car of the Year 2023 elections, the BMW M2 of the G87 generation. It is one of the last of the Mohicans. A relatively compact coupe with manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and a big six-in-line without electrical assistance. We could see at the Essen Motor Show that the car is above average popular. There were modified M2s on many stands, one even thicker than the other.

The highlight was this dark green BMW M2 GT. A great project, until you find out that the costs to make it are (far) more than the new price. For today we have the other side of the spectrum for you. For a modest amount you can complete your M2 in one go.

M2 not perfect

Because although the M2 standard is not to be sneezed at, it is certainly not perfect. The M2 has a bit of what many modern cars have these days. A strange relationship in terms of wheelgap: there is more space between the wheel arch and tire at the front than at the rear.

This makes the car appear to be visually hanging. Another problem is that for some reason the wheels are set very far inwards on this little fat BMW. This creates a somewhat thin stance, as if you have a top athlete standing in front of you who has been playing for several years.leg day skipped'. The Johnny Bravo look, if you will.

The German chassis specialists at H&R can do something about this. This company from Germany is not a tuner that takes care of cars very thoroughly. No, they have modest modifications for a huge number of models. So if you have a special car, you can often contact them for springs, coilovers, anti-roll bars, spacers and the like.

Great upgrades

In this case, they have some nifty upgrades to improve the M2. For example, there are lowering springs that are designed to work with the original adaptive dampers. It is a very subtle reduction, but a successful one. Because look, the rear drops by 20 to 25 mm.

At the front this is up to 25 mm to 35 mm. This solves the hanging butt problem. They are adjustable springs, so you can adjust them to taste and circumstances. You can also opt for springs that are not adjustable, then it will drop 30 mm at the front and 20 mm at the back. A coilover set is also possible.

Another improvement is being made with the Trak+ track wideners (spacers) from H&R. The wheels will then be positioned a little further outwards. It is special to see how a car can improve from such small modifications.

Here too, it works just fine on an M2. It's all TüV-approved, so you don't have to worry that it will suddenly become extremely sensitive to tracks or be dangerous on the road. On the contrary.

Finally, there is also an anti-roll bar kit to ensure that the M2 rolls less around its longitudinal axis. You can find all parts in the H&R catalogue find.

Check out the driving test with all of you here @Wouter:

Read more? Read the driving test and video of the BMW M2 here!

This article For a modest amount, the M2 is suddenly perfect first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#modest #amount #money #suddenly #perfect