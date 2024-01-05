The advised price for this product it is €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform for several of the models offered. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a HORI Split Pad Compact for Nintendo Switch and OLED , officially licensed in various colors. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 20% for most colors. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

HORI Split Pad Compact

Sonic themed HORI Split Pad Compact

The HORI Split Pad Compact is a set of left and right controllers to connect to Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED in portable mode. All products are officially licensed. The controllers also have shift functionality.

This controller set cannot be used with Nintendo Switch connected to the television. The only differences between the various models indicated above is the aesthetics.