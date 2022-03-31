The research, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, followed the diets of about 68,000 women and 41,000 men, once every four years for 30 years.

During the study period, 9185 heart attacks and 5,290 strokes were recorded.

Researchers identified a link between people’s intake of healthy fats and heart health, and found that those who frequently ate avocados reduced their risk of coronary heart disease by 21 percent, compared to those who did not.

In addition, the research showed that replacing half the daily serving of ghee, butter, eggs, yogurt, cheese or processed meat with a similar amount of avocado reduced the risk of heart disease by 16-22 percent.

Avocados contain dietary fiber, minerals, and vitamins, such as vitamins C, E and K.

“Our research provides further evidence that eating more unsaturated fats from natural sources can improve diet quality, an important component of cardiovascular disease prevention,” said Harvard University doctor Lorena Pacheco, who led the research.