Intel introduced the Intel Arc graphics product family for mobile PCs. These are the first dedicated GPUs introduced on the market belonging to the Intel Arc A-Series family, which this year will include products for laptops, desktops and workstations. Intel Arc A-Series graphics will be the foundation for a broad range of mobile products, and many of the first Arc 3 graphics will be built into Intel Evo devices. There will be two initial product offerings: A350M for ultra-thin products and A370M for thin-and-light products with higher performance. Intel Arc 3 products deliver advanced gaming and content creation at 1080p resolution. Arc A370M-based laptops will deliver more than 60fps at 1080p on many popular games.

Arc 5 and Arc 7 products will offer the same advanced content creation capabilities combined with improved graphics and computing performance. These graphics cards will have more Xe cores, more ray tracing, and more GDDR6 memory than Arc 3 products. The first Arc 3 laptops are already available for pre-order, while the Arc 5 and Arc 7 laptops will arrive in early summer. All Arc A-Series products are based on the new Intel Xe High Performance Graphics (HPG) microarchitecture, or Xe HPG for short. Each Intel Arc GPU, from Intel Arc 3 to Intel Arc 7, will fully support DirectX 12 Ultimate and advanced gaming technologies such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing.