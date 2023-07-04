Footballer nun, sensation in networks for her control of the ball, viral video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Soccer nun.
His control of the ball is a trend on social media.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A footballer nun It is a sensation on social networks. In a video that has gone viral, the woman shows exceptional control of the ball.
The nun, of Argentine nationality and belonging to a school, is an expert in the famous little game of hitting the ball over and over again.
The nun assured that she was “sharing with the students” and in the schoolyard she showed her ability.
His dominance is with both legs and he manages to make 20 touches without dropping the ball. In the end, she laughs, satisfied and proud.
In networks they sent many messages encouraging her to share more videos, they even called her “Messi’s teacher”. The video exceeded two million views on Tik Tok.
SPORTS
