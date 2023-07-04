Tuesday, July 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Footballer nun, sensation in networks for her control of the ball, viral video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Footballer nun, sensation in networks for her control of the ball, viral video

Close


Close

Nun

Soccer nun.

Soccer nun.

His control of the ball is a trend on social media.

A footballer nun It is a sensation on social networks. In a video that has gone viral, the woman shows exceptional control of the ball.

The nun, of Argentine nationality and belonging to a school, is an expert in the famous little game of hitting the ball over and over again.

soccer nun

The nun assured that she was “sharing with the students” and in the schoolyard she showed her ability.

His dominance is with both legs and he manages to make 20 touches without dropping the ball. In the end, she laughs, satisfied and proud.

In networks they sent many messages encouraging her to share more videos, they even called her “Messi’s teacher”. The video exceeded two million views on Tik Tok.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Footballer #nun #sensation #networks #control #ball #viral #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Real Madrid asked’: they reveal which player from the Colombian National Team is interested in Spain

'Real Madrid asked': they reveal which player from the Colombian National Team is interested in Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result