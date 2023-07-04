Footballer nun, sensation in networks for her control of the ball, viral video

A footballer nun It is a sensation on social networks. In a video that has gone viral, the woman shows exceptional control of the ball.

The nun, of Argentine nationality and belonging to a school, is an expert in the famous little game of hitting the ball over and over again.

soccer nun

The nun assured that she was “sharing with the students” and in the schoolyard she showed her ability.

His dominance is with both legs and he manages to make 20 touches without dropping the ball. In the end, she laughs, satisfied and proud.

In networks they sent many messages encouraging her to share more videos, they even called her “Messi’s teacher”. The video exceeded two million views on Tik Tok.

