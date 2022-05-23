Football Zlatan Ibrahimović threw around the table in the locker room – Video shows a storm of emotions: “I’m not going to say goodbye”

Zlatan commented on the continuation of his career amid a tumultuous championship party.

40 years old soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic got a sweet end to his season at AC Milan on Sunday. The traditional club won the Italian championship for the first time in 11 years.

Zlatan celebrated his achievement with a tricky cigar as the team arrived on the field after the game to receive the championship trophy.

Also in Milan’s locker room, the Swede stole the show in his own confident style. He gave his team an emotional speech in which he reiterated his rise to champion despite criticism.

The speech ended with a kind invitation.

“Do me a favor. Celebrate like masters. AC Milan does not only own Milan, but the whole of Italy! ” Zlatan suddenly started roaring.

At the same time, he tossed around the table in the locker room and the team tore to a fierce celebration.

His speech at first, Zlatan had to specifically emphasize that this was not a farewell speech.

“Guys, stay calm. I’m not going to say goodbye, ”the veteran striker grinned.

To the Italian Gazzetta dello Sportille however, he said the continuation of his career is shrouded in obscurity.

Zlatan suffered several injuries this season. He missed as many as 18 matches due to knee and Achilles tendon problems.

“If I’m okay, this wasn’t my last match. I’m considering whether I need to go for surgery, ”he told an Italian newspaper.

In his 23 league games this season, Zlatan finished with eight goals.