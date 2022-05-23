EP Cartagena Monday, May 23, 2022, 8:15 p.m.



An 81-year-old driver has needed medical attention and transfer to a medical center this Monday after suffering a traffic accident in Cartagena, in a rear-end collision in which three vehicles have been involved. The incident occurred on the bridge that crosses the railway line on the RM-F-35 highway, between the San Ginés neighborhood and the Cartagena deputation of Torreciega.

According to sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia, members of the Cartagena Local Police and 061 Sanitary personnel traveled to the scene of the events. Santa Lucia hospital in Cartagena. As a result of the incident, there have been traffic retentions in the area.