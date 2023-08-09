Long blue dress, white sports shoes, here is Marta Fascina, in her first public appearance after her last public appearance, at the funeral of her boyfriend Silvio Berlusconi, almost two months ago. You arrive at the U-Power stadium to attend the first Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, where Monza and Milan, the two teams of which the Cavaliere was president, played.



The deputy had not been seen in public since the death of the leader of Forza Italia last June 12 and the funeral in Milan two days later. During her partner’s previous hospitalization in April at San Raffaele, she had remained close to him for 22 days. And so she did until the last day. The partner of the former Prime Minister sat in the authority gallery, where there were also Piersilvio, Luigi and Paolo Berlusconi, Silvio’s two sons and brother, respectively.