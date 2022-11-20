Football World Cup | The fans of Ecuador have a message for the tournament hosts: “We want beer!”

In the opening match, Ecuador beat host Qatar 2–0.

of Ecuador fans were in a happy mood as the country kicked off the men’s FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win over host Qatar on Sunday. However, one thing stuck out, and it became quite clear to those who were at the Al-Bait Stadium.

When Before Valencia started the tournament’s scoring in the 16th minute, and Ecuador’s fans had a message for the hosts.

“We want beer, we want beer!” could be heard from the Ecuador supporters’ section of the stands.

Valencia struck again in the 31st minute, and the demand for beer was repeated.

There will hardly be an echo to the shouts, because the provision of alcohol at the World Cup in Qatar is, on the contrary, limited as promised. On Friday, the race organizers announced that alcohol is not for sale in the fan areas located near the stadiums.

Of course, non-alcoholic beer is available, but judging by the demands of Ecuador’s supporters, it is not enough.